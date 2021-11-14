Global Top 10
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 8 - November 14, 2021
Films (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Yara
2
|17,950,000
|7 Prisoners
1
|9,690,000
|The Claus Family
2
|4,440,000
|Meenakshi Sundareshwar
2
|4,410,000
|The Forgotten Battle
5
|2,630,000
|Stuck Together
4
|2,610,000
|Lords of Scam
1
|2,120,000
|Fierce
1
|1,800,000
|Der Fall Collini
2
|1,590,000
|Doctor (Tamil)
2
|1,430,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from November 8 - November 14, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Yara
Top 10 in Films in 70 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Hong Kong•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia
7 Prisoners
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Chile•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Portugal
In Africa:Morocco•Réunion
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Mauritius
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•India•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
Stuck Together
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Belgium•Croatia•France•Hungary•Luxembourg•Russia•Serbia•Ukraine
Doctor (Tamil)
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Malaysia•Maldives•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
Most Popular Films (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Blood Red Sky
|110,520,000
|2
|The Platform
|108,090,000
|3
|Below Zero
|78,300,000
|4
|Rogue City
|66,600,000
|5
|The Forgotten Battle
|60,930,000
|6
|Lost Bullet
|58,320,000
|7
|#Alive
|54,620,000
|8
|Space Sweepers
|53,340,000
|9
|The Last Mercenary
|52,110,000
|10
|Just Another Christmas
|48,430,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
