Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Estonia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 31 - February 6, 2022
Films
in Estonia		Weeks in Top 10
The Tinder Swindler
1
Home Team
2
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
1
Through My Window
1
Orphan
1
Don't Look Up
7
Horrible Bosses 2
1
Red Notice
13
Star Trek Beyond
1
Munich – The Edge of War
3

Top titles in Estonia from January 31 - February 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Home Team
Home Team
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesia#1 Malaysia#1 PhilippinesSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Orphan
Orphan
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaPolandRomaniaSlovenia
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanVietnam
Horrible Bosses 2
Horrible Bosses 2
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuania
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaEstoniaHungaryRussiaSerbiaUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusJordanLebanonPakistanSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaGreeceHungaryIrelandLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Cyprus

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel