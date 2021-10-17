Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Estonia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 11 - October 17, 2021
Films
in Estonia		Weeks in Top 10
The Guilty
3
The Forgotten Battle
1
Ride Along 2
2
Scary Movie
2
Catch Me If You Can
1
My Little Pony: A New Generation
4
Mad Max: Fury Road
3
The Last Airbender
1
Knight and Day
1
What's Your Number?
1

Top titles in Estonia from October 11 - October 17, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Forgotten Battle
The Forgotten Battle
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Ride Along 2
Ride Along 2
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaEstoniaGermanyIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Catch Me If You Can
Catch Me If You Can
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwaySerbiaSloveniaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Turkey
My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoPanamaPeruUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandRussiaSlovakiaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Maldives

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Knight and Day
Knight and Day
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaMalta

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
What's Your Number?
What's Your Number?
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaParaguayPeru

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaGreeceItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusLebanon

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel