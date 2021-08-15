Top 10 By Country
El Salvador
August 9 - August 15, 2021
in El Salvador
|Weeks in Top 10
|The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
3
|Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
7
|Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
7
|Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
7
|Control Z: Season 2
2
|Señora Acero: Season 3
7
|Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
6
|Señora Acero: Season 2
7
|Señora Acero: Season 4
3
|Señora Acero: Season 1
6
Top titles in El Salvador from August 9 - August 15, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•#1 Chile•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•United States•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:Spain
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
Control Z: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Portugal
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Lebanon•Turkey
Señora Acero: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Peru
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru
Señora Acero: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Peru
Señora Acero: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Chile•Ecuador•El Salvador•Peru
Señora Acero: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Ecuador•El Salvador•Honduras•Peru
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
