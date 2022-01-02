Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Egypt

December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
TV
in Egypt		Weeks in Top 10
Emily in Paris: Season 2
2
The Witcher: Season 2
3
Cobra Kai: Season 4
1
The Silent Sea: Season 1
1
Money Heist: Part 5
10
Newton's Cradle: Season 1
6
The Witcher: Season 1
3
Marvel's Daredevil: Season 1
2
Emily in Paris: Season 1
2
Squid Game: Season 1
16

Top titles in Egypt from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Witcher: Season 2
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Silent Sea: Season 1
The Silent Sea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaChileGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilColombiaTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Newton's Cradle: Season 1
Newton's Cradle: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
The Witcher: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 1
Emily in Paris: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSloveniaUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

