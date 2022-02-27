Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Ecuador
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
Films
in Ecuador		Weeks in Top 10
Abominable
2
Restless
1
A Woman With No Filter
1
Thirty Something, Single and Fabulous
1
Lost Paradise
1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
2
Don't Kill Me
1
Compadres
1
3 idiotas
1
Todos queremos a alguien
1

Top titles in Ecuador from February 21 - February 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Abominable
Abominable
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
A Woman With No Filter
A Woman With No Filter
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 MexicoNicaraguaPeruUruguay
Thirty Something, Single and Fabulous
Thirty Something, Single and Fabulous
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaEcuadorGuatemalaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruUruguay
Lost Paradise
Lost Paradise
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemala#1 HondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Don't Kill Me
Don't Kill Me
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFinlandFranceGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Compadres
Compadres
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaragua
3 idiotas
3 idiotas
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexico
Todos queremos a alguien
Todos queremos a alguien
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel