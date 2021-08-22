Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
Films
Ecuador
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 16 - August 22, 2021
in Ecuador
Films
|Weeks in Top 10
|Sweet Girl
1
|The Kissing Booth 3
2
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
3
|Black Island
1
|Vivo
3
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
1
|The Secret Life of Pets
1
|Beckett
2
|The Girl Next Door
1
|Out of my league
1
Top titles in Ecuador from August 16 - August 22, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sweet Girl
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•#1 Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•#1 Brazil•#1 Canada•#1 Chile•#1 Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•#1 Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Russia•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Israel•Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•#1 Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•#1 Thailand•#1 Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•#1 New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
The Kissing Booth 3
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•#1 Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Black Island
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•France•Germany•Greece•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Vivo
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Brazil•Ecuador•El Salvador•Martinique
In Europe:Poland
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
The Secret Life of Pets
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Panama•Paraguay•Peru
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Czech Republic•Denmark•Finland•Germany•Hungary•Iceland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Norway•Slovakia•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:South Africa
In Asia:Turkey
Beckett
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•#1 Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Girl Next Door
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Canada•Ecuador•Guadeloupe•Honduras•Nicaragua
In Europe:Bulgaria•Estonia•Greece•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta•Romania•Slovenia•United Kingdom
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•South Africa
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Lebanon•Philippines•Qatar•Sri Lanka•Turkey
Out of my league
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Spain
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
