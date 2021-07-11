Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Ecuador
July 5 - July 11, 2021
in Ecuador		Weeks in Top 10
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
1
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
1
Fatale
2
Kung Fu Panda 3
2
Warcraft
2
The Water Man
1
Stepmom
2
Wish Dragon
2
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
2
Happy Death Day 2U
1

Top titles in Ecuador from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Fatale
Fatale
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela
Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaCanadaChileCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandLatviaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Warcraft
Warcraft
Top 10 in Films in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorJamaicaMexicoPanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Austria#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Water Man
The Water Man
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileCosta RicaEcuadorHondurasMexicoPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Stepmom
Stepmom
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordan
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Happy Death Day 2U
Happy Death Day 2U
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuatemalaNicaraguaPeru

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel