Dominican Republic
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 28 - March 6, 2022
in the Dominican Republic
|Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
10
|Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
2
|Inventing Anna: Limited Series
4
|Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
36
|The Queen of Flow: Season 2
16
|The Flash: Season 7
1
|Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
35
|PIECES OF HER: Season 1
1
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
6
|Savage Rhythm: Season 1
1
Top titles in the Dominican Republic from February 28 - March 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bolivia•#1 Chile•Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Spain
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•#1 Panama•Paraguay•Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•#1 Italy•Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Egypt•#1 Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•#1 Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•#1 Israel•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Malaysia•#1 Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•#1 New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•#1 Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•#1 Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay
In Europe:Spain
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Portugal•Spain
The Flash: Season 7
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•Jamaica•Trinidad and Tobago
In Europe:Denmark•Finland•Norway•Sweden
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Lebanon•Qatar•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Czech Republic•France•Slovakia
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Savage Rhythm: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•Panama•Venezuela
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
