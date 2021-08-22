Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Denmark
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 16 - August 22, 2021
TV
in Denmark		Weeks in Top 10
The Good Doctor: Season 1
6
The Good Doctor: Season 3
5
The Good Doctor: Season 2
5
Outer Banks: Season 2
4
Hit & Run: Season 1
2
Outer Banks: Season 1
4
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5
1
Gone for Good: Limited Series
1
Virgin River: Season 3
7

Top titles in Denmark from August 16 - August 22, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Austria#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 FinlandGermanyGreece#1 IcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorway#1 PolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Nigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 3
The Good Doctor: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 37 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandItalyMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 2
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Outer Banks: Season 2
Outer Banks: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Hit & Run: Season 1
Hit & Run: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Outer Banks: Season 1
Outer Banks: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonMaldives

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandNetherlandsNorwayPolandSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkEstoniaIcelandIrelandLatviaNetherlandsNorwaySwitzerland

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Gone for Good: Limited Series
Gone for Good: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

IsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel