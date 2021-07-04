Netflix Logo - Home

June 28 - July 4, 2021
TV
in the Czech Republic		Weeks in Top 10
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
1
Sex/Life: Season 1
1
Too Hot to Handle: Season 1
1
Elite: Season 4
1
Lucifer: Season 5
1
Lupin: Part 2
1
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
1
Sweet Tooth: Season 1
1
Lucifer: Season 3
1
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
1

Top titles in the Czech Republic from June 28 - July 4, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Too Hot to Handle: Season 1
Too Hot to Handle: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia

In Africa:

KenyaNigeria

In Asia:

CyprusIsrael
Elite: Season 4
Elite: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Lucifer: Season 5
Lucifer: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Lupin: Part 2
Lupin: Part 2
Top 10 in TV in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilColombiaGuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileJamaicaMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicIrelandLuxembourgNetherlandsPolandPortugalSlovakiaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusKuwaitLebanonQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sweet Tooth: Season 1
Sweet Tooth: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilColombiaUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandLuxembourgNorwayPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusKuwaitMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Lucifer: Season 3
Lucifer: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaRomaniaSlovenia

In Asia:

IndiaIsraelSri Lanka
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPhilippinesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

