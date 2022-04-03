Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Cyprus
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 28 - April 3, 2022
Films
in Cyprus		Weeks in Top 10
Unforgettable
1
The Departed
1
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
1
The Hunt
2
The Adam Project
4
All Hail
1
The Bubble
1
6 Underground
2
Rescued by Ruby
3
Black Crab
3

Top titles in Cyprus from March 28 - April 3, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
All Hail
All Hail
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceMaltaPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 Spain

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonTaiwan
The Bubble
The Bubble
Top 10 in Films in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
6 Underground
6 Underground
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rescued by Ruby
Rescued by Ruby
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkHungaryLuxembourgMaltaNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerland

In Asia:

CyprusTaiwan

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Black Crab
Black Crab
Top 10 in Films in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

