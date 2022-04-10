Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Chile
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
TV
in Chile		Weeks in Top 10
Elite: Season 5
1
Bridgerton: Season 2
3
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
15
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
41
Pedro el escamoso: Season 1
1
Bridgerton: Season 1
3
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
38
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
21
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
15
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 1
2

Top titles in Chile from April 4 - April 10, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Elite: Season 5
Elite: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BoliviaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
Pedro el escamoso: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 86 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru

In Europe:

Spain
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalSpain
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaEcuadorEl SalvadorHondurasNicaraguaParaguayPeru

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

