Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Chile
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
TV
in Chile		Weeks in Top 10
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
9
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
1
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
3
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
35
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
5
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
15
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
32
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
1
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
17

Top titles in Chile from February 21 - February 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalSpain
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

Spain
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaCanadaChileMexicoPeruUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandGreeceHungaryIrelandLatviaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitSaudi Arabia
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 80 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileUruguay

In Europe:

Spain

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel