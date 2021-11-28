Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Chile
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 22 - November 28, 2021
TV
in Chile		Weeks in Top 10
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
2
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
4
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
22
Hellbound: Season 1
2
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
19
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
4
Arcane: Season 1
3
Rebelde Way: Temporada 1
2
The King's Affection: Season 1
1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
11

Top titles in Chile from November 22 - November 28, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItaly#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Portugal#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Hellbound: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The King's Affection: Season 1
The King's Affection: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorHondurasNicaraguaPeru

In Europe:

Romania

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel