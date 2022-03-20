Netflix Logo - Home

March 14 - March 20, 2022
TV
in Canada		Weeks in Top 10
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series
1
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
2
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
6
Taboo: Season 1
1
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
3
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
2
Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1
2
Is It Cake?: Season 1
1
Love Is Blind: Season 2
6

Top titles in Canada from March 14 - March 20, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlands#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaMaldives#1 PakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Taboo: Season 1
Taboo: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandSlovakia#1 SloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Zealand
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprus#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaMexicoPanama

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelLebanonPakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1
Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkIcelandIrelandSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Is It Cake?: Season 1
Is It Cake?: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaIcelandMalta

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitUnited Arab Emirates
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkIcelandNorwaySloveniaSweden

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

