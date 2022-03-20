Top 10 By Country
Bulgaria
March 14 - March 20, 2022
in Bulgaria
|Weeks in Top 10
|Taboo: Season 1
2
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
2
|Inventing Anna: Limited Series
6
|The Last Kingdom: Season 5
2
|Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
4
|Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series
1
|Top Boy: Season 2
1
|PIECES OF HER: Season 1
3
|One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
5
|Human Resources: Season 1
1
Top titles in Bulgaria from March 14 - March 20, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Taboo: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•Hungary•#1 Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Sweden•United Kingdom
In Asia:Turkey
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Zealand
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Canada•Mexico•Panama
In Europe:Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Israel•Lebanon•Pakistan•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•#1 Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•#1 Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Hungary•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Réunion
In Asia:Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Maldives•#1 Pakistan•Philippines•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Turkey
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Chile•Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia•New Zealand
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Canada•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Kenya•Morocco•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Qatar•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Top Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Iceland•#1 Ireland•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Serbia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Kenya•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Cyprus•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Costa Rica•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•#1 Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•France•Hungary•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Ukraine
In Africa:Réunion
Human Resources: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Martinique•United States
In Europe:Bulgaria•Latvia•Poland
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
