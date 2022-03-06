Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Bulgaria
February 28 - March 6, 2022
Films
in Bulgaria		Weeks in Top 10
The Weekend Away
1
Against The Ice
1
Venom
1
The Tinder Swindler
5
Restless
2
Dolittle
3
Through My Window
5
Lakeview Terrace
1
Ready Player One
1
Love Tactics
4

Top titles in Bulgaria from February 28 - March 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Weekend Away
The Weekend Away
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapanJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Against The Ice
Against The Ice
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Venom
Venom
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaItalyLatviaLithuaniaPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dolittle
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaIceland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonMaldives
Lakeview Terrace
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaGreeceHungaryPortugalSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

IsraelLebanonSaudi ArabiaTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel