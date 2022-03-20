Netflix Logo - Home

TV
 in 
Brazil
March 14 - March 20, 2022
TV
in Brazil		Weeks in Top 10
Taboo: Season 1
1
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
2
The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1
1
Carinha de Anjo: Season 1
24
Cúmplices de um Resgate: Season 1
11
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
3
As Aventuras de Poliana: Season 1
27
Chiquititas
30
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
6
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
10

Taboo: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandSlovakia#1 SloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Zealand
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlands#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaMaldives#1 PakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

Portugal

In Africa:

Morocco
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprus#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

