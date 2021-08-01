Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Brazil
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 26 - August 1, 2021
Films
in Brazil		Weeks in Top 10
Blood Red Sky
2
Resort to Love
1
The Last Mercenary
1
The Last Letter From Your Lover
2
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
2
Bartkowiak
1
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
2
Tô Ryca
3
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
1
Night School
1

Top titles in Brazil from July 26 - August 1, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Blood Red Sky
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 JapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Last Letter From Your Lover
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Bartkowiak
Bartkowiak
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicJamaicaPanamaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

FranceGreeceLuxembourgPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Night School
Night School
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

