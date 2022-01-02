Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Bolivia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
TV
in Bolivia		Weeks in Top 10
Cobra Kai: Season 4
1
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
7
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
1
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
2
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
27
The Witcher: Season 2
3
Emily in Paris: Season 2
2
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
27
One-Punch Man: Season 2
1
La casa de papel: Part 5
9

Top titles in Bolivia from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

LuxembourgMaltaPortugal#1 Spain

In Africa:

Réunion
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemala#1 HondurasMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
The Witcher: Season 2
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru
La casa de papel: Part 5
La casa de papel: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilColombiaTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

