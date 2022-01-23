Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Belgium
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 17 - January 23, 2022
TV
in Belgium		Weeks in Top 10
Archive 81: Season 1
2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
1
Stay Close: Limited Series
4
For Life: Season 1
2
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
1
Emily in Paris: Season 2
5
The Witcher: Season 2
6
Cobra Kai: Season 4
4
After Life: Season 3
1
Ozark: Season 1
1

Top titles in Belgium from January 17 - January 23, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Archive 81: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOman#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 CanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniquePanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCosta RicaGuatemalaMexicoPeruUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryLuxembourgNorwaySloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka
After Life: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandIcelandIrelandMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySweden#1 United Kingdom

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Ozark: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceHungaryIrelandLatviaNorwayRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

QatarUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel