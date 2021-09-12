Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Belgium
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 6 - September 12, 2021
TV
in Belgium		Weeks in Top 10
Money Heist: Part 5
2
Lucifer: Season 6
1
Good Girls: Season 4
2
Undercover: Season 2
1
Clickbait: Limited Series
3
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
2
Chicago Med: Season 1
2
Money Heist: Part 1
2
Chicago Fire: Season 1
2
Into the Night: Season 2
1

Top titles in Belgium from September 6 - September 12, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Lucifer: Season 6
Lucifer: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungary#1 IcelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Good Girls: Season 4
Good Girls: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Clickbait: Limited Series
Clickbait: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Zealand
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaPanamaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Chicago Med: Season 1
Chicago Med: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkGermanyIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Chicago Fire: Season 1
Chicago Fire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumGermanyIcelandIrelandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

RéunionSouth Africa

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Into the Night: Season 2
Into the Night: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumGermanyGreecePolandRussiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongKuwaitSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel