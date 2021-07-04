Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Belgium
June 28 - July 4, 2021
Films
in Belgium		Weeks in Top 10
Fatherhood
1
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
1
Wish Dragon
1
Gemini Man
1
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
1
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
1
Gone Baby Gone
1
Death Wish (2018)
1
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
1
Terminator Genisys
1

Top titles in Belgium from June 28 - July 4, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFranceGermany#1 GreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Gemini Man
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaPolandSlovenia

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkey
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceGreeceNetherlandsSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Gone Baby Gone
Gone Baby Gone
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceGreeceIrelandNetherlandsPolandRomaniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

IndiaSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Death Wish (2018)
Death Wish (2018)
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmark#1 FinlandGreeceNetherlands#1 NorwaySerbiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Indonesia
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicFrance

In Asia:

KuwaitOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Terminator Genisys
Terminator Genisys
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

BelgiumLuxembourg

In Asia:

CyprusTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

