Top Ten
TV
 in 
Bahrain
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 30 - September 5, 2021
TV
in Bahrain		Weeks in Top 10
Money Heist: Part 5
1
Good Girls: Season 4
1
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
4
Clickbait: Limited Series
2
The Good Doctor: Season 1
8
The Good Doctor: Season 2
8
Mr. Robot: Season 1
2
Money Heist: Part 1
1
Money Heist: Part 4
1
The Good Doctor: Season 3
7

Top titles in Bahrain from August 30 - September 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Good Girls: Season 4
Good Girls: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Clickbait: Limited Series
Clickbait: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 80 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 2
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Mr. Robot: Season 1
Mr. Robot: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

FranceGreeceItalyPoland

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Money Heist: Part 4
Money Heist: Part 4
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaGuatemalaParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

FranceHungaryItalyRussiaSerbiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 3
The Good Doctor: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandItalyNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel