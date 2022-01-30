Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Bahrain
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 24 - January 30, 2022
Films
in Bahrain		Weeks in Top 10
Perfect Strangers
2
The Royal Treatment
2
My Father's Violin
1
Anna
3
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
1
Munich – The Edge of War
1
Can You Keep a Secret?
1
Amandla
1
Shyam Singha Roy
1
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
2

Top titles in Bahrain from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Perfect Strangers
Perfect Strangers
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceLuxembourgPolandSweden

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Oman#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
My Father's Violin
My Father's Violin
Top 10 in Films in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaFranceGreeceHungaryLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwan#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Anna
Anna
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Can You Keep a Secret?
Can You Keep a Secret?
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanLebanonOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Amandla
Amandla
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSweden

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Shyam Singha Roy
Shyam Singha Roy
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaMalaysiaMaldivesOmanQatarSingapore#1 Sri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Croatia#1 France

In Asia:

BahrainKuwait

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel