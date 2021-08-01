Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Bahrain
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 26 - August 1, 2021
Films
in Bahrain		Weeks in Top 10
Blood Red Sky
2
Gemini Man
2
Mimi
1
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
2
The Last Mercenary
1
Chernobyl 1986
2
The Last Letter From Your Lover
1
Resort to Love
1
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
1
Black Knight
1

Top titles in Bahrain from July 26 - August 1, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Blood Red Sky
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 JapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Gemini Man
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Morocco

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Mimi
Mimi
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMalaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSingapore#1 Sri Lanka#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 SloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Last Letter From Your Lover
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

FranceGreeceLuxembourgPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

