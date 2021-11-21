Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Bahamas
November 15 - November 21, 2021
Films
in Bahamas		Weeks in Top 10
Red Notice
2
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
1
White Boy Rick
1
Central Intelligence
1
The Harder They Fall
3
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1
The Transporter Refueled
1
Executive Decision
1
Trolls
1
7 Prisoners
2

Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Top 10 in Films in 86 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
White Boy Rick
White Boy Rick
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence
Top 10 in Films in 80 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Harder They Fall
The Harder They Fall
Top 10 in Films in 35 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFinlandHungaryNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Executive Decision
Executive Decision
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasEcuadorJamaicaPeruTrinidad and Tobago
Trolls
Trolls
Top 10 in Films in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNorwayPolandSlovakiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusPhilippines

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
7 Prisoners
7 Prisoners
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

LuxembourgMaltaSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

KuwaitOmanSaudi Arabia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

