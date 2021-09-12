Netflix Logo - Home

September 6 - September 12, 2021
Films
in Bahamas		Weeks in Top 10
Kate
1
Non-Stop
2
The Equalizer 2
1
Love Don't Cost a Thing
1
Alpha
1
Clash of the Titans
1
Afterlife of the Party
2
Everything But a Man
3
Us
1
Daddy's Little Girls
2

Top titles in Bahamas from September 6 - September 12, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Kate
Kate
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 GreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Non-Stop
Non-Stop
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 2
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasDominican RepublicJamaicaPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

Italy
Alpha
Alpha
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 UruguayVenezuela
Clash of the Titans
Clash of the Titans
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicEcuadorJamaicaMexicoTrinidad and Tobago
Afterlife of the Party
Afterlife of the Party
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel